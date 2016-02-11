ENZO AND THE GLORY ENSEMBLE: a fine mese il nuovo album, ascolta ''Nothingness (It's Everyone's Fate

|
Quello che trovate nel player sottostante è l'audio di Nothingness (It's Everyone's Fate), brano della band Enzo And The Glory Ensemble tratto dal loro nuovo album, In The Name Of The World Spirit, in uscita il 27 marzo per la ROCKSHOTS Records.
Tracklist:
01. Precariousness
02. Nothingness (It’s Everyone’s Fate)
03. The Bronze Age
04. Try To Put In Pit The Fear
05. To Every Chest
06. Just In My Heart The Blame
07. I’ll add more
08. My Pillory
09. Last Weep
10. Psalm 13 (Tell Me)
11. Echo
12. One Reason