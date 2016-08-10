METAL CHURCH: presentato il lyric video di ''For No Reason''

|
Quello che trovate nel player sottostante è il lyric video di For No Reason, brano dei Metal Church tratto dalla loro nuova raccolta From The Vault, la cui uscita è prevista per il 10 aprile tramite la RatPak Records.
Tracklist:
01. Dead On The Vine
02. For No Reason
03. Conductor [redux]
04. Above the Madness
05. Mind Thief (B-Side Tracks From The “Damned If You Do” Sessions)
06. Tell Lie Vision (B-Side Tracks From The “Damned If You Do” Sessions)
07. False Flag (B-Side Tracks From The “Damned If You Do” Sessions)
08. Insta Mental (B-Side Tracks From The “Damned If You Do” Sessions)
09. 432hz (B-Side Tracks From The “Damned If You Do” Sessions)
10. Please Don’t Judas Me [NAZARETH cover]
11. Green Eyed Lady [SUGARLOAF cover]
12. Black Betty [RAM JAM cover]
13. Agent Green [Live In Japan]
14. Anthem To The Estranged [Live In Japan]
15. Killing Your Time (Wizard mix) [digital and comic CD version only]
16. Needle & Suture (Metal mix) [digital and comic CD version only]
17. The Enemy Mind (“XI” bonus track) [digital download version only]
18. The Coward (“XI” bonus track) [digital download version only]