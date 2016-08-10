      Privacy Policy
 
From The Vault - Album Cover
DISCHI IN USCITA

19/03/20
KOLOSSUS
The Line of the Border

20/03/20
HYBORIAN
Volume II

20/03/20
MEDICO PESTE
ב :The Black Bile

20/03/20
MYRKUR
Folkesage

20/03/20
BOLOGNA VIOLENTA
Bancarotta Morale

20/03/20
SWEVEN
The Eternal Resonance

20/03/20
FOOLS GHOST
Dark Woven Light

20/03/20
SKULL CRUSHER
Messiah

20/03/20
BLACK PHANTOM
Zero Hour is Now

20/03/20
ANI LO. PROJEKT
A Time Called Forever

CONCERTI

18/03/20
VADER + DEFILED + CHRONOSPHERE + FALLCIE (ANNULLATO)
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

18/03/20
VENOM INC. + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

19/03/20
VADER + DEFILED + CHRONOSPHERE + FALLCIE (ANNULLATO)
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

19/03/20
BORN OF OSIRIS + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

19/03/20
VENOM INC. + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

20/03/20
BLACK PHANTOM + NOWHERE (POSTICIPATO)
ROCK N ROLL CLUB - RHO (MI)

20/03/20
VENOM INC. + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

20/03/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY (RINVIATO)
BORDERLINE - PISA

21/03/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY (RINVIATO)
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

22/03/20
DECAPITATED + BEYOND CREATION + INGESTED + LORNA SHORE + VISCERA (ANNULLATO)
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
METAL CHURCH: presentato il lyric video di ''For No Reason''
17/03/2020 - 19:25 (66 letture)

ARTICOLI
17/08/2016
Live Report
METAL CHURCH + SKANNERS + WHITE SKULL + BURNING BLACK
Phenomenon, Fontaneto d'Agogna (NO), 10/08/2016
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
17/03/2020 - 19:25
METAL CHURCH: presentato il lyric video di ''For No Reason''
29/02/2020 - 11:17
METAL CHURCH: ecco il lyric video del singolo ''Dead on the Vine''
22/02/2020 - 12:11
METAL CHURCH: tornano ad aprile con ''From the Vault''
25/01/2019 - 10:32
LUPPOLO IN ROCK: torna a luglio con Metal Church, Armored Saint e Flotsam And Jetsam
17/11/2018 - 07:29
METAL CHURCH: disponibile il video di 'By The Numbers'
27/10/2018 - 07:09
METAL CHURCH: ascolta un nuovo brano dal prossimo disco
13/10/2018 - 09:12
METAL CHURCH: disponibile il video della titletrack del nuovo disco
04/10/2018 - 18:44
METAL CHURCH: annunciati i dettagli del nuovo disco
02/10/2017 - 14:51
METAL CHURCH: diagnosticato un linfoma al batterista Stet Howland
18/07/2017 - 20:02
METAL CHURCH: ufficializzato Howland come nuovo batterista
ULTIME NOTIZIE
17/03/2020 - 19:43
LAMB OF GOD: guarda il video di ''Memento Mori'' dal nuovo album
17/03/2020 - 19:33
TWILIGHT FORCE: rinviato ad ottobre il concerto di Milano
17/03/2020 - 19:20
KING WITCH: guarda il video di ''Of Rock And Stone'' dal nuovo album
17/03/2020 - 19:15
PARALYDIUM: previsto per maggio l'album di debutto
17/03/2020 - 18:47
SWEVEN: ascolta un nuovo brano
17/03/2020 - 18:40
ARTHUR FALCONE: svelati i primi dettagli del nuovo album
17/03/2020 - 18:28
TURILLI/LIONE RHAPSODY: posticipato il tour europeo
17/03/2020 - 16:19
REVERBER: guarda il video di ''Sect of Faceless''
17/03/2020 - 16:14
HYBORIAN: ascolta in streaming l'album ''Volume II''
17/03/2020 - 16:04
IGORRR: ascolta la nuova ''Camel Dancefloor''
 
