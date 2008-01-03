AYREON: presentato un nuovo estratto dal prossimo DVD

|
Gli Ayreon hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube del mastermind Arjen Lucassen, il live video di Amazing Flight. Il brano è tratto dal loro nuovo DVD/Live album Into The Electric Castle Live And Other Tales, la cui uscita è prevista per il 27 marzo.
Tracklist:
01. Welcome to the New Dimension
02. Isis and Osiris
03. Amazing Flight
04. Time Beyond Time
05. The Decision Tree
06. Tunnel of Light
07. Across the Rainbow Bridge
08. The Garden of Emotions
09. Valley of the Queens
10. The Castle Hall
11. Tower of Hope
12. Cosmic Fusion
13. Robby Valentine
14. The Mirror Maze
15. Evil Devolution
16. The Two Gates
17. Forever of the Stars
18. Another Time, Another Space
19. Shores of India
20. Ashes
21. Out In The Real World
22. Twisted Coil
23. Kayleigh
24. Pink Beatles in a Purple Zeppelin
25. Songs of the Oceans