      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Jorge Utrera
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

21/03/20
WALL OF PALEMHOR
D.R.A.M.A.C.O.R.E.

21/03/20
CULT OF FIRE
Moksha / Nirvana

24/03/20
EXCALIBUR
Cero

27/03/20
IN THIS MOMENT
Mother

27/03/20
ENEPSIGOS
Wrath of Wraths

27/03/20
WUW
Retablir la Eternite

27/03/20
VOID OF SLEEP
Metaphora

27/03/20
PINO SCOTTO
Dog Eat Dog

27/03/20
ENZO AND THE GLORY ENSEMBLE
In The Name Of The World Spirit

27/03/20
ARKADO
Never Say Never

CONCERTI

21/03/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY (RINVIATO)
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

22/03/20
DECAPITATED + BEYOND CREATION + INGESTED + LORNA SHORE + VISCERA (ANNULLATO)
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

26/03/20
RUSSIAN CIRCLES + TORCHE (ANNULLATO)
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

27/03/20
TANKARD + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

27/03/20
RUSSIAN CIRCLES + TORCHE (ANNULLATO)
BRANCALEONE - ROMA

27/03/20
RAIN + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
DEVIL SALOON - BOLOGNA

28/03/20
TANKARD + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
CAMPUS INDUSTRY MUSIC - PARMA

28/03/20
RUSSIAN CIRCLES + TORCHE (ANNULLATO)
CENTRO SOCIALE TPO - BOLOGNA

28/03/20
IMAGO MORTIS + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
UFO ROCK PUB - MOZZO (BG)

29/03/20
TANKARD + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
TRAFFIC LIVE - ROMA
AVULSED: Jorge Utrera è il nuovo batterista
20/03/2020 - 11:36 (78 letture)

RECENSIONI
s.v.
ARTICOLI
21/05/2015
Live Report
RISE OF THE UNDERGROUND III - AVULSED + GUEST
Barbara Disco Lab, Catania, 16/05/2015
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
20/03/2020 - 11:36
AVULSED: Jorge Utrera è il nuovo batterista
08/07/2018 - 10:43
AVULSED: due date in Italia ad ottobre
17/04/2017 - 19:46
AVULSED: tutto il nuovo live album ascoltabile in streaming
28/03/2017 - 10:50
AVULSED: in arrivo uno split EP con i Mercyless
14/03/2017 - 10:19
AVULSED: ecco i dettagli ed il trailer del nuovo live CD/DVD
03/03/2017 - 11:51
AVULSED: unica data in Italia il 15 aprile in provincia di Milano
12/10/2016 - 11:28
AVULSED: ecco i samples di 'Deathgeneration'
30/05/2016 - 20:46
AVULSED: svelata la copertina del nuovo lavoro
24/03/2016 - 10:56
AVULSED: una doppia raccolta per il venticinquesimo anniversario
23/12/2015 - 18:02
AVULSED: annunciato il nuovo batterista
ULTIME NOTIZIE
20/03/2020 - 18:26
IN THIS MOMENT: ascolta il singolo ''As Above So Below''
20/03/2020 - 17:11
BONFIRE: disponibile il nuovo singolo da ''Fistful Of Fire''
20/03/2020 - 15:59
CONCEPTION: ascolta la nuova ''By The Blues''
20/03/2020 - 15:45
AN AUTUMN FOR CRIPPLED CHILDREN: dettagli del nuovo ''All Fell Silent, Everything Went Quiet''
20/03/2020 - 15:42
WOLFHEART: online il video di ''Hail of Steel''
20/03/2020 - 14:22
FIREWIND: presentato il video di ''Rising Fire''
20/03/2020 - 13:25
NIGHTWISH: annunciate le band di supporto per il tour europeo
20/03/2020 - 13:13
HEAVEN SHALL BURN: ecco il video di ''Übermacht''
20/03/2020 - 12:53
BOLOGNA VIOLENTA: in streaming il nuovo album ''Bancarotta Morale''
20/03/2020 - 12:11
BLUES PILLS: svelata la copertina di ''Holy Moly!''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     