DERANGED: guarda un video dal nuovo album

I death metallers svedesi Deranged hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della Agonia Records, il video di Carnal Provision For The Rotten Masses. Il brano è tratto dal nuovo album, Deeds Of Ruthless Violence, la cui uscita è prevista per il 27 marzo.
Tracklist:
01. Necro-bulimia interfering afterlife
02. Engulfed by hate I stab to kill
03. Level of lividity
04. Carnal provision for the rotten masses
05. Through stages of putrefaction
06. Carried in pain, released by torture
07. Quarantine required for living entities
08. I send you half the kidney I took