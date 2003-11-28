      Privacy Policy
 
DARK TRANQUILLITY: Niklas Sundin lascia la band
22/03/2020 - 18:28

DraKe
Domenica 22 Marzo 2020, 21.47.02
5
Pessima notizia! I dt sono tra i miei gruppi preferiti di sempre, lì seguo dagli esordi x cui mi hanno accompagnato musicalmente x tutta la vita...niklas è un membro fondamentale per la scrittura dei brani e sarà impossibile semplicemente rimpiazzarlo...ma la strada della band prosegue e chissà che non trovi una inaspettata e benvenuta sterzata verso nuovi orizzonti
AL
Domenica 22 Marzo 2020, 21.07.11
4
Se ne va il valore aggiunto di questa band. Peccato
duke
Domenica 22 Marzo 2020, 20.21.33
3
...peccato....
Aceshigh
Domenica 22 Marzo 2020, 20.06.49
2
Cavolo... lascia uno dei fondatori. Grazie per la tanta bella musica che hai contribuito a creare!
Gianluca
Domenica 22 Marzo 2020, 19.48.34
1
Non era più allettante la vita on the road per lui, è stato onesto nei confronti della band e di chi li segue. A questo punto mi chiedo chi sarà il sostituto.. Spero i DT non perdano in fase compisitiva
