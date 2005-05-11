      Privacy Policy
 
TESTAMENT: Chuck Billy, la moglie e alcuni membri della crew positivi al Coronavirus
23/03/2020 - 08:54 (419 letture)

lisablack
Lunedì 23 Marzo 2020, 16.49.21
14
Che dispiacere😭😭
David D.
Lunedì 23 Marzo 2020, 15.21.06
13
Un gigantesco in bocca al lupo.
Mulo
Lunedì 23 Marzo 2020, 14.59.50
12
Forza Chuck!!!
melkor
Lunedì 23 Marzo 2020, 14.52.25
11
forza chuck, altro nemico da asfaltare !!! sarai tu la cura !
Sorath
Lunedì 23 Marzo 2020, 13.57.40
10
Forza e coraggio gigante! Un augurio di prontissima guarigione.
Tino
Lunedì 23 Marzo 2020, 13.25.06
9
Forza grande Capo
fasanez
Lunedì 23 Marzo 2020, 12.20.51
8
In bocca al lupo..., forza!
duke
Lunedì 23 Marzo 2020, 11.37.27
7
...in bocca al lupo....quando passera' tutto....sarete ancora piu' forti...
DEAD AGAIN
Lunedì 23 Marzo 2020, 11.36.49
6
Chuck non mollare.......
DEAD AGAIN
Lunedì 23 Marzo 2020, 11.36.49
5
Chuck non mollare.......
Silvia
Lunedì 23 Marzo 2020, 11.09.54
4
In bocca al lupo ragazzi, riprendetevi!
Aceshigh
Lunedì 23 Marzo 2020, 10.44.11
3
Forza Chuck !!! E un in bocca al lupo a tutti quelli che stanno male. Finirà prima o poi sto virus. Tornerete voi sul palco e noi... Into the Pit !!!
Evil never dies
Lunedì 23 Marzo 2020, 9.54.22
2
Forza chuck!!! Sembra che quello che sta peggio è will Carroll dei death angel. Un pensiero va anche a lui. Go will
LAMBRUSCORE
Lunedì 23 Marzo 2020, 9.29.42
1
Con quello che ha passato, forza Chuck !!!
