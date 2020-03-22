PRISON OF MIRRORS: a giugno il primo full-length, disponibili i dettagli e un brano

|
Il quartetto atmospheric black/doom metal italiano Prison Of Mirrors pubblicheranno il 15 giugno via Oration Records De Ritualibus et Sacrificiis ad Serviendum Abysso, il primo full-length della carriera. Il disco seguirà i due EP Nothing (2014) e Unstinted, Delirious, Convulsive Oaths (2017).
Ecco a sinistra la copertina e in basso i quattro brani inclusi:
1. The Unquenchable Visions from the Abyss
2. Blaze of the Ecstatic Liturgy
3. Sigils for the Ritual Exhumation
4. Ascending Through the Majesty of the Dark Towers
E' inoltre ascoltabile in streaming l'estratto Sigils for the Ritual Exhumation: