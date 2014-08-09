OLD MAN GLOOM: ascolta il nuovo album

Gli Old Man Gloom
hanno diffuso lo streaming integrale di Seminar IX: Darkness Of Being
, il nuovo album che la band pubblicherà il prossimo 20 maggio via Profound Lore Records
.
Ricordiamo che la band pubblicherà, sempre il 20 maggio, anche il disco Seminar VIII: Light Of Meaning
(qui
i dettagli).
A lato potete vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la segunete:01. Procession Of The Wounded
02. Heel To Toe
03. The Bleeding Sun
04. Canto de Santos
05. Death Rhymes
06. In Your Name
07. Love Is Bravery