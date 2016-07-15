WHITESNAKE: tour annullati per problemi di salute di David Coverdale

|
David Coverdale, cantante dei Whitesnake, ha dichiarato pochi minuti fa che a breve dovrà essere sottoposto a un intervento chirurgico dovuto a un'ernia inguinale bilaterale. Tutti i tour della band sono da considerarsi annullati.
Ecco le parole dell'artista e, più sotto, il suo videomessaggio:
Tour Cancellation Statement March 23rd 2020
Once again it breaks my heart to be the bearer of even more sad news affecting Whitesnake’s touring schedule for this increasingly challenging year, 2020.
All tours, Europe, UK & US, are being cancelled owing to health issues, related specifically to a bilateral inguinal hernia requiring me to have surgery.
At this time, I can only offer You & my amazing musicians in Whitesnake & our crew my love & my sincere apologies & also my regrets to my friends in Foreigner, Europe & Sammy Hagar for this unforeseen personal health issue, which I will have addressed at the first possible opportunity.
Until then, I send my love to you & yours & hopefully we will meet again along the road.
David Coverdale
Whitesnake
March 23rd 2020