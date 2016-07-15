      Privacy Policy
 
David Coverdale
WHITESNAKE: tour annullati per problemi di salute di David Coverdale
23/03/2020 - 17:24 (264 letture)

Mulo
Lunedì 23 Marzo 2020, 18.40.54
3
Ancora concerti? È senza voce...
Vitadathrasher
Lunedì 23 Marzo 2020, 18.14.09
2
Un'ernia inguinale, dopo una settimana sei già in piedi.......quante cazzate sparano.
Rob Fleming
Lunedì 23 Marzo 2020, 17.35.49
1
Mooo David, amico mio, se non avevi l'ernia secondo te ti facevano suonare ugualmente da qualche parte? Ti è giunta voce che abbiamo qualche altro pensiero nel mondo in questo momento?
80
23/06/2019
Live Report
DEF LEPPARD + WHITESNAKE
Mediolanum Forum, Assago (MI), 19/06/2019
16/07/2016
Live Report
WHITESNAKE + HARDCORE SUPERSTAR
Pistoia Blues, Piazza Duomo (PT), 15/07/2016
 
