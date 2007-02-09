      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La band
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

27/03/20
VOID OF SLEEP
Metaphora

27/03/20
OMEGA INFINITY
Solar Spectre

27/03/20
VELNIAS
Scion Of Aether

27/03/20
CRIMSON DAWN
Inverno

27/03/20
IN EXTREMO
Kompass Zur Sonne

27/03/20
WARP CHAMBER
Implements Of Excruciation

27/03/20
IRIST
Order Of The Mind

27/03/20
CANDLEMASS
The Pendulum

27/03/20
MACBETH (GER)
Gedankenwächte

27/03/20
PINO SCOTTO
Dog Eat Dog

CONCERTI

26/03/20
RUSSIAN CIRCLES + TORCHE (ANNULLATO)
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

27/03/20
TANKARD + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

27/03/20
RUSSIAN CIRCLES + TORCHE (ANNULLATO)
BRANCALEONE - ROMA

27/03/20
RAIN + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
DEVIL SALOON - BOLOGNA

28/03/20
TANKARD + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
CAMPUS INDUSTRY MUSIC - PARMA

28/03/20
RUSSIAN CIRCLES + TORCHE (ANNULLATO)
CENTRO SOCIALE TPO - BOLOGNA

28/03/20
IMAGO MORTIS + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
UFO ROCK PUB - MOZZO (BG)

29/03/20
TANKARD + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
TRAFFIC LIVE - ROMA

31/03/20
KRISIUN + GRUESOME + VITRIOL (ANNULLATO)
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

02/04/20
TYGERS OF PAN TANG + GUESTS TBA (ANNULLATO)
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA
HATEBREED: rinviato a data da destinarsi il nuovo album
26/03/2020 - 11:31 (64 letture)

RECENSIONI
75
65
82
ARTICOLI
12/12/2018
Live Report
KREATOR + DIMMU BORGIR + HATEBREED + BLOODBATH - THE EUROPEAN APOCALYPSE
Alcatraz, Milano - 06/12/2018
24/02/2014
Live Report
HATEBREED + NAPALM DEATH
Orion Live Club, Ciampino (RM), 19/02/2014
09/02/2007
Live Report
SICK OF IT ALL + WALLS OF JERICHO + HATEBREEDERS + CRUSHING CASPARS
La data a Trezzo D'Adda
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
26/03/2020 - 11:31
HATEBREED: rinviato a data da destinarsi il nuovo album
14/02/2020 - 10:28
HATEBREED: ascolta la nuova ''When the Blade Drops''
11/02/2020 - 18:27
BENIGHTED: online un nuovo singolo col cantante degli Hatebreed
14/01/2020 - 19:17
HATEBREED: concluse le registrazioni del disco di inediti
17/11/2019 - 19:56
HATEBREED: iniziate le registrazioni del prossimo disco
20/10/2019 - 11:29
HATEBREED: il nuovo disco uscirà nel 2020
08/06/2018 - 12:37
KREATOR: a dicembre una data in Italia con Dimmu Borgir, Hatebreed e Bloodbath
21/06/2017 - 20:04
HATEBREED: nuovo video online
08/02/2017 - 15:07
HATEBREED: i dettagli della data di Bologna
05/02/2017 - 11:42
HATEBREED: ad aprile live a Bologna con i Dying Fetus
ULTIME NOTIZIE
26/03/2020 - 17:37
TRIVIUM: online il secondo singolo “What The Dead Men Say”
26/03/2020 - 16:33
NINE INCH NAILS: pubblicati a sorpresa due nuovi album
26/03/2020 - 14:38
FEUERSCHWANZ: rivelata la pubblicazione di un album di cover
26/03/2020 - 14:32
HOHENSTEIN: ad inizio aprile il nuovo album, ecco lo streaming integrale del disco
26/03/2020 - 13:33
BPMD: nuovo supergruppo con Bobby Blitz, Mike Portnoy, Mark Menghi e Phil Demmel
26/03/2020 - 13:23
ENSLAVED: il primo aprile previsto un concerto in live streaming
26/03/2020 - 13:14
BLAME ZEUS: guarda il video di ''White''
26/03/2020 - 13:11
THY DESPAIR: disponibile un nuovo brano
26/03/2020 - 13:08
ONE DESIRE: pubblicato il nuovo singolo ''Shadowman''
26/03/2020 - 12:06
ARCHGOAT: in arrivo il live album ''Black Mass XXX''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     