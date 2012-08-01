      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

27/03/20
VOID OF SLEEP
Metaphora

27/03/20
OMEGA INFINITY
Solar Spectre

27/03/20
VELNIAS
Scion Of Aether

27/03/20
CRIMSON DAWN
Inverno

27/03/20
IN EXTREMO
Kompass Zur Sonne

27/03/20
WARP CHAMBER
Implements Of Excruciation

27/03/20
IRIST
Order Of The Mind

27/03/20
CANDLEMASS
The Pendulum

27/03/20
MACBETH (GER)
Gedankenwächte

27/03/20
PINO SCOTTO
Dog Eat Dog

CONCERTI

26/03/20
RUSSIAN CIRCLES + TORCHE (ANNULLATO)
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

27/03/20
TANKARD + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

27/03/20
RUSSIAN CIRCLES + TORCHE (ANNULLATO)
BRANCALEONE - ROMA

27/03/20
RAIN + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
DEVIL SALOON - BOLOGNA

28/03/20
TANKARD + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
CAMPUS INDUSTRY MUSIC - PARMA

28/03/20
RUSSIAN CIRCLES + TORCHE (ANNULLATO)
CENTRO SOCIALE TPO - BOLOGNA

28/03/20
IMAGO MORTIS + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
UFO ROCK PUB - MOZZO (BG)

29/03/20
TANKARD + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
TRAFFIC LIVE - ROMA

31/03/20
KRISIUN + GRUESOME + VITRIOL (ANNULLATO)
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

02/04/20
TYGERS OF PAN TANG + GUESTS TBA (ANNULLATO)
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA
ARCHGOAT: in arrivo il live album ''Black Mass XXX''
26/03/2020 - 12:06 (93 letture)

lisablack
Giovedì 26 Marzo 2020, 13.14.33
1
Molto bene👍
RECENSIONI
60
84
ARTICOLI
12/12/2017
Live Report
GOATVOMIT FEST: IMPIETY + ARCHGOAT
Traffic Club, Roma, 01-08/12/2017
02/02/2015
Live Report
INQUISITION + ARCHGOAT
Circolo Colony, Brescia, 26/01/2015
16/08/2014
Live Report
VENOM + ARCHGOAT + GUEST
The Jungle, Cascina di Pisa (PI), 09/08/2014
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
26/03/2020 - 12:06
ARCHGOAT: in arrivo il live album ''Black Mass XXX''
15/09/2018 - 10:13
ARCHGOAT: tutto 'The Luciferian Crown' in streaming
05/09/2018 - 14:46
ARCHGOAT: aggiunti alla prossima edizione del Black Winter Fest
01/09/2018 - 07:47
ARCHGOAT: disponibile il nuovo lyric video
31/07/2018 - 11:29
ARCHGOAT: in streaming il lyric video di un nuovo brano
30/06/2018 - 07:02
ARCHGOAT: a settembre il nuovo disco, disponibili i dettagli ed un lyric video
22/11/2017 - 19:14
GOATVOMIT FEST: ecco i dettagli del festival con Impiety ed Archgoat a Roma
06/09/2017 - 21:11
ARCHGOAT: suoneranno a Roma a dicembre
20/08/2017 - 18:52
ARCHGOAT: disponibile un'anticipazione del prossimo album
22/03/2017 - 14:33
ARCHGOAT: a Parma con Bolzer e Svartidaudi
ULTIME NOTIZIE
26/03/2020 - 17:37
TRIVIUM: online il secondo singolo “What The Dead Men Say”
26/03/2020 - 16:33
NINE INCH NAILS: pubblicati a sorpresa due nuovi album
26/03/2020 - 14:38
FEUERSCHWANZ: rivelata la pubblicazione di un album di cover
26/03/2020 - 14:32
HOHENSTEIN: ad inizio aprile il nuovo album, ecco lo streaming integrale del disco
26/03/2020 - 13:33
BPMD: nuovo supergruppo con Bobby Blitz, Mike Portnoy, Mark Menghi e Phil Demmel
26/03/2020 - 13:23
ENSLAVED: il primo aprile previsto un concerto in live streaming
26/03/2020 - 13:14
BLAME ZEUS: guarda il video di ''White''
26/03/2020 - 13:11
THY DESPAIR: disponibile un nuovo brano
26/03/2020 - 13:08
ONE DESIRE: pubblicato il nuovo singolo ''Shadowman''
26/03/2020 - 11:46
TESTAMENT: Chuck Billy è negativo al Covid-19
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     