ARCHGOAT: in arrivo il live album ''Black Mass XXX''

La formazione black/death metal Archgoat ha diffuso i dettagli del live album Black Mass XXX, che sarà pubblicato il 10 aprile via Debemur Morti Productions.
Il concerto è stato registrato al Debemur Morti Productions’ Servants Of Chaos showcase il 28 settembre 2019, durante il tour celebrativo dei trent'anni della band.
A lato è disponibile la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Intro : Ripping The Wings
2. Black Messiah
3. Death and Necromancy
4. Rise of the Black Moon
5. Jesus Spawn
6. Satanic Oath
7. Penis Perversor
8. Intro : 1st Invocation
9. Angel of Sodomy
10. Lord of the Void
11. Dawn of the Black Light
12. Whore of Bethlehem
13. Hammer of Satan
14. Outro : The Prophecy
15. Intro : 3rd Invocation
16. Apotheosis of Lucifer
17. Goat and the Moon
18. Blessed Vulva
19. Day of Clouds
20. Intro : Left Hand Path
21. Nuns, Cunts and Darkness
22. The Apocalyptic Triumphator
23. Grand Luciferian Theophany
24. Intrantation
25. Jesus Christ Father of Lies
26. Messiah of Pigs
27. Darkness has Returned
Qui sotto è possibile ascoltare il primo estratto Lord of the Void.