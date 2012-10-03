ENSLAVED: il primo aprile previsto un concerto in live streaming

Gli Enslaved
hanno annunciato che il prossimo primo aprile saranno gli headliner del Verftet Online Music Festival
che si terrà all'USF
di Bergen, in Norvegia. Il concerto sarà visibile sia tramite YouTube (seguendo questo link
) sia tramite il sito bt.no
.
Di seguito potete leggere la dichiarazione della band.When the old Bergen ring-fox Mikal Telle asked us to join his and local venue USF's fantastic initiative that is this festival, we pretty much said 'yes and thanks for asking!' before he could finish the sentence. Of course we are itching in our fingers to play now that the world of live music is on halt, but we also saw a chance to get our live music out there to all the fantastic fans out there - the studio recordings is of course a pillar in what Enslaved is, but without the other pillar of playing high-energy shows and creating musical magick together with our magnificent audience - things get out of balance. Now we will have a chance to restore that balance for a virtual time with all of you - and time is time no matter what matter it moves through, right? See you in the ether!