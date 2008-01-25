TRIVIUM: online il secondo singolo “What The Dead Men Say”

|
I Trivium hanno pubblicato il secondo brano What The Dead Men Say, estratto dall’album omonimo che uscirà il 24 aprile per la Roadrunner Records. Il video è stato realizzato in Regno Unito in tempi rapidi, circa due settimane, prima dell’emergenza COVID-19.
Il commento del bassista Paolo Gregoletto:
We always take seriously which song becomes the title track because it represents the album's musical themes and ambition. 'What The Dead Men Say' started off as two separate demos but emerged from the writing session as one epic tune. This is a riff beast!