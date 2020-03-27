FAKE NAMES: a maggio il debutto discografico del nuovo supergruppo punk

|
Il supergruppo punk Fake Names ha rivelato che il prossimo 8 maggio, tramite la Epitaph Records, pubblicherà il suo album di debutto omonimo. Di seguito potete vedere il video di Bricks oltre alla formazione della band.
- Brian Baker (Minor Threat/Dag Nasty/Bad Religion)
- Michael Hampton (S.O.A./Embrace/One Last Wish)
- Dennis Lyxzén (Refused/International Noise Conspiracy/Invsn)
- Johnny Temple (Girls Against Boys/Soulside)
Tracklist:
01. All For Sale
02. Driver
03. Being Them
04. Brick
05. Darkest Days
06. Heavy Feather
07. First Everlasting
08. This Is Nothing
09. Weight
10. Lost Cause