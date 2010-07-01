      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Till Lindemann
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

30/03/20
DAWN OF OUROBOROS
The Art Of Morphology

03/04/20
BLAZE BAYLEY
Live in Czech

03/04/20
AUGUST BURNS RED
Guardians

03/04/20
PALACE
Reject The System

03/04/20
TESTAMENT
Titans of Creation

03/04/20
P.O.E. (PHILOSOPHY OF EVIL)
Of Humanity And Other Odd Things

03/04/20
AD INFINITUM
Chapter I: Monarchy

03/04/20
BONFIRE
Fistful Of Fire

03/04/20
AARA
En Ergô Einai

03/04/20
MIRACLE FLAIR
Synchronism

CONCERTI

28/03/20
TANKARD + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
CAMPUS INDUSTRY MUSIC - PARMA

28/03/20
RUSSIAN CIRCLES + TORCHE (ANNULLATO)
CENTRO SOCIALE TPO - BOLOGNA

28/03/20
IMAGO MORTIS + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
UFO ROCK PUB - MOZZO (BG)

29/03/20
TANKARD + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
TRAFFIC LIVE - ROMA

31/03/20
KRISIUN + GRUESOME + VITRIOL (ANNULLATO)
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

02/04/20
TYGERS OF PAN TANG + GUESTS TBA (ANNULLATO)
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

02/04/20
NECRODEATH (ANNULLATO)
EXCALIBUR PUB - CHIAVARI (GE)

03/04/20
TYGERS OF PAN TANG + GUESTS TBA (ANNULLATO)
SANTOMATO LIVE CLUB - PISTOIA

03/04/20
NECRODEATH (ANNULLATO)
CIRCUS CLUB - SCANDICCI (FI)

04/04/20
GUTALAX + GUESTS TBA
CIRCOLO EKIDNA - CARPI (MO)
RAMMSTEIN: comunicato della band sulle condizioni di Till Lindemann
27/03/2020 - 21:02 (219 letture)

Claudio
Venerdì 27 Marzo 2020, 22.17.51
2
Spero davvero che Till sia negativo al Coronavirus e che non si tratti di una dichiarazione ufficiale dettata dalla necessità di celare qualcosa per motivi commerciali. In ogni caso per essere stato portato in terapia intensiva, qualcosa di serio e grave deve aver avuto.
Kiodo 74
Venerdì 27 Marzo 2020, 21.53.14
1
Meno male.....mi fa piacere tanto soprattutto per la gioia che ha adesso il mio figliuolo..... Appena tutto sarà passato lo dovrò per forza portare al concerto dei Rammstein!
RECENSIONI
80
65
70
85
93
90
90
ARTICOLI
15/05/2019
Articolo
Rammstein - Studio Report
Uno sguardo in anticipo sul nuovo album!
13/07/2013
Live Report
RAMMSTEIN + DJ JOE LETZ
Ippodromo delle Capannelle, Roma, 09/07/2013
01/05/2013
Live Report
RAMMSTEIN + DJ JOE LETZ
Unipol Arena, Bologna, 26/04/2013
16/02/2012
Live Report
RAMMSTEIN + DEATHSTARS
Olimpijskij Stadion, Mosca, 10/02/2012
05/07/2010
Live Report
RAMMSTEIN + COMBICHRIST
Castello Scaligero, Villafranca, 01/07/2010
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
27/03/2020 - 21:02
RAMMSTEIN: comunicato della band sulle condizioni di Till Lindemann
27/03/2020 - 13:02
RAMMSTEIN: Till Lindemann in terapia intensiva
12/12/2019 - 19:36
RAMMSTEIN: annunciato il gruppo spalla per il tour europeo
26/06/2019 - 11:08
RAMMSTEIN: confermata la data di Torino, ecco i dettagli
24/06/2019 - 17:17
RAMMSTEIN: a Torino nel 2020
28/05/2019 - 17:13
RAMMSTEIN: la première del videoclip del terzo singolo ''Auslander''
26/04/2019 - 11:15
RAMMSTEIN: disponibile il video di ''Radio''
20/04/2019 - 16:14
RAMMSTEIN: ecco tutti i dettagli dell'atteso nuovo disco
28/03/2019 - 19:28
RAMMSTEIN: ecco il video di ''Deutschland'', nuovo album in uscita a maggio
23/01/2019 - 11:27
RAMMSTEIN: il prossimo album è in fase di missaggio
ULTIME NOTIZIE
27/03/2020 - 17:46
AD INFINITUM: ecco il nuovo singolo
27/03/2020 - 16:47
IGORRR: tutto il nuovo ''Spirituality and Distortion'' in streaming
27/03/2020 - 16:44
AS I LAY DYING: ascolta il nuovo singolo ''Destruction Or Strength''
27/03/2020 - 16:19
DEF LEPPARD: ecco un nuovo estratto dal DVD ''London To Vegas''
27/03/2020 - 16:11
HAVOK: pubblicato il secondo singolo dal nuovo disco
27/03/2020 - 16:03
POWERWOLF: disponibile la nuova versione di ''Werewolves Of Armenia''
27/03/2020 - 14:28
FROZEN CROWN: online la clip di ''In the Dark''
27/03/2020 - 14:21
EMBRYO: Vitali Mats è il nuovo cantante
27/03/2020 - 13:02
RAMMSTEIN: Till Lindemann in terapia intensiva
27/03/2020 - 12:05
GOTTHARD: rinviato a novembre il concerto italiano
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     