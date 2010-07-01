RAMMSTEIN: comunicato della band sulle condizioni di Till Lindemann

I Rammstein
hanno diffuso, tramite i propri canali social, un comunicato attraverso il quale chiariscono la situazione attorno alle condizioni del cantante Till Lindemann
(a questo link
trovate la prima notizia a riguardo). Le condizioni del cantante sarebbero buone ed inoltre il test per il Covid-19 è risultato negativo.
Queste le parole della band:Yesterday evening Till Lindemann was admitted to a hospital on the band’s doctor’s advice. He spent the night in intensive care but has been moved as he is feeling better. Till has tested negative for the coronavirus.