      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Essentia - Album Cover
Clicca per ingrandire
La Band
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

30/03/20
DAWN OF OUROBOROS
The Art Of Morphology

03/04/20
THORN IN SIDE
Tales Of The Croupier

03/04/20
TESTAMENT
Titans of Creation

03/04/20
AD INFINITUM
Chapter I: Monarchy

03/04/20
P.O.E. (PHILOSOPHY OF EVIL)
Of Humanity And Other Odd Things

03/04/20
AARA
En Ergô Einai

03/04/20
AUGUST BURNS RED
Guardians

03/04/20
CONCEPTION
State of Deception

03/04/20
BONFIRE
Fistful Of Fire

03/04/20
PALACE
Reject The System

CONCERTI

29/03/20
TANKARD + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
TRAFFIC LIVE - ROMA

31/03/20
KRISIUN + GRUESOME + VITRIOL (ANNULLATO)
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

02/04/20
TYGERS OF PAN TANG + GUESTS TBA (ANNULLATO)
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

02/04/20
NECRODEATH (ANNULLATO)
EXCALIBUR PUB - CHIAVARI (GE)

03/04/20
TYGERS OF PAN TANG + GUESTS TBA (ANNULLATO)
SANTOMATO LIVE CLUB - PISTOIA

03/04/20
NECRODEATH (ANNULLATO)
CIRCUS CLUB - SCANDICCI (FI)

04/04/20
GUTALAX + GUESTS TBA
CIRCOLO EKIDNA - CARPI (MO)

04/04/20
FULL OF HELL + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

04/04/20
ANCIENT + NECRODEATH + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

04/04/20
TYGERS OF PAN TANG + GUESTS TBA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
VICTORIA K: a fine aprile il nuovo album, ecco un brano
28/03/2020 - 19:44 (50 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
28/03/2020 - 19:44
VICTORIA K: a fine aprile il nuovo album, ecco un brano
ULTIME NOTIZIE
28/03/2020 - 19:40
SAPPHIRE EYES: presentato il lyric video di ''Magic Moment''
28/03/2020 - 19:36
GREYHAWK: firmano con la Fighter Records, a giugno il debutto
28/03/2020 - 19:29
ME AND THAT MAN: online lo streaming integrale del nuovo disco
28/03/2020 - 11:24
AEVUM: svelato il video di ''The Time Machine''
28/03/2020 - 11:14
DEVILSBRIDGE: ad aprile il debutto con l'EP ''Endless Restless''
28/03/2020 - 11:03
ACID BATH: la loro discografia disponibile in streaming
28/03/2020 - 11:03
RAVENSCRY: a maggio uscirà ''100'', ecco il singolo ''Maybe''
28/03/2020 - 10:07
MYRATH: disponibile un nuovo estratto dal prossimo live album
28/03/2020 - 10:03
DEFILED: ecco il live video di ''Centuries''
28/03/2020 - 09:47
(0): online il lyric video di ''Skarntyder''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     