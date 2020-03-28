VICTORIA K: a fine aprile il nuovo album, ecco un brano

|
Quello che trovate nel player sottostante è il video di The Haunting, brano dei gothic-symphonyc metallers australiani Victoria K tratto dal loro album di debutto, Essentia, la cui uscita è prevista per il 24 aprile tramite la ROCKSHOTS Records.
Tracklist:
01. Freedom Uncharted (w. Sheri Vengeance)
02. Surreal
03. Forsaken (w. Sheri Vengeance)
04. Matrix (w. Sheri Vengeance)
05. Shroud of Solitude (w. Michalina Malisz – Eluveitie)
06. The Haunting
07. Freaks
08. Mist Filled Sky
09. Humanity
10. Lacuna