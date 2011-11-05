RIOT: morto il chitarrista fondatore Lou Kouvaris

|
I Riot hanno reso nota la scomparsa, tramite i propri canali social, del chitarrista fondatore della band, Lou A. Kouvaris, all'età di 66 anni. Di recente aveva fondato, insieme all'altro ex della band Rick Ventura i Riot Act.
Di seguito trovate la dichiarazione della band. Come redazione porgiamo le nostre condoglianze a parenti e amici del musicista.
Lou (LA) Kouvaris (RIP)
RIOT has lost another brother. Lou played on the very 1st Riot record "Rock City" and performed with the current lineup many times as we are Family. We are saddened by his passing and continue in his and the Riot family honor!
Rest in Power Lou! Now start working on music with Guy Mark and Rhett! Shine on Warrior!