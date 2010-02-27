DARK THE SUNS: annunciato il ritorno dopo dieci anni, in arrivo singolo e album

|
A dieci anni dall'uscita di Sleepwalking in a Nightmare, il duo melodic death/gothic metal finlandese dei Dark The Suns annuncia il suo ritorno presentando il teaser del singolo Suru Raivosi Sydämeni Pimeydessä, che uscirà il 21 maggio via Inverse Records. Il brano farà parte del nuovo full-length del gruppo, il quarto della carriera, in arrivo verso la fine del 2020.
Mikko Ojala commenta:
"After years of silence, Inka and I decided in early 2020 to continue making music together. Suru Raivosi Sydämeni Pimeydessä includes melancholic synth melodies combined with some aggressive elements. The song speaks of storming sorrow and grief. We have also written some new songs for our upcoming fourth album which will be released later this year.”