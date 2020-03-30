THE PATH OF MEMORY: a giugno l'esordio, ecco i dettagli e un brano

|
L'etichetta Iron Bonehead Productions farà uscire il 19 giugno nei formati CD e vinile Hell is Other People, album d'esordio dei The Path Of Memory, band goth-deathrock svizzera.
Ecco a sinistra la copertina e in basso gli undici brani estratti, della durata complessiva di trentacinque minuti:
1. Don't Worry About Me
2. Rancid Song
3. Let Me Write a Song
4. Truth
5. I Tried and I Failed
6. It Hurts Me
7. A Thousand Days and Nights
8. Alone, Alive
9. Oppressé de rentrer
10. Locked Away
11. I Skulled the World
E' inoltre possibile ascoltare l'estratto Let me Write a Song: