PARALYSIS: i dettagli di ''Mob Justice'' in uscita a maggio e un brano

Il quartetto crossover/thrash metal del New Jersey Paralysis darà alle stampe il 29 maggio il nuovo full-length intitolato Mob Justice.
Il disco è stato prodotto, registrato e missato da Andy Nelson (Weekend Nachos, Like Rats, Harm's Way) ai Bricktop Studios di Chicago, mentre la masterizzazione è stata affidata a Brad Boatright (Integrity, Full Of Hell, Gatecreeper, High Command) e ai suoi Audiosiege di Portland.
Ecco a sinistra la copertina e in basso la tracklist:
1. Mob Justice
2. Master Manipulator
3. Oblivious
4. Tombstone
5. Onward To Slaughter
6. Nihilist
7. Cut Short
8. Yet I Stay
9. Vessel Of Behavior
10. Had Enough
Di seguito è riportato il singolo Oblivious: