PYRRHON: dettagli e singolo dal nuovo album

Tramite il player qui sotto è possibile ascoltare Another Day In Paradise, brano che i Pyrrhon hanno estratto dal nuovo album Abscess Time in uscita il 26 giugno via Willowtip Records.
A lato è disponibile la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Abscess Time
02. Down At Liberty Ashes
03. Teuchnikskreis
04. The Lean Years
05. Another Day In Paradise
06. The Cost Of Living
07. Overwinding
08. Human Capital
09. Cornered Animal
10. Solastagia
11. The State Of Nature
12. Rat King Lifecycle