      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

03/04/20
BLAZE BAYLEY
Live in Czech

03/04/20
AUGUST BURNS RED
Guardians

03/04/20
THORN IN SIDE
Tales Of The Croupier

03/04/20
AARA
En Ergô Einai

03/04/20
TESTAMENT
Titans of Creation

03/04/20
AD INFINITUM
Chapter I: Monarchy

03/04/20
LOVIATAR
Lightless

03/04/20
WITCHES OF DOOM
Funeral Radio

03/04/20
P.O.E. (PHILOSOPHY OF EVIL)
Of Humanity And Other Odd Things

03/04/20
MANAM
Ouroboros

CONCERTI

02/04/20
TYGERS OF PAN TANG + GUESTS TBA (ANNULLATO)
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

02/04/20
NECRODEATH (ANNULLATO)
EXCALIBUR PUB - CHIAVARI (GE)

03/04/20
TYGERS OF PAN TANG + GUESTS TBA (ANNULLATO)
SANTOMATO LIVE CLUB - PISTOIA

03/04/20
NECRODEATH (ANNULLATO)
CIRCUS CLUB - SCANDICCI (FI)

04/04/20
GUTALAX + GUESTS TBA
CIRCOLO EKIDNA - CARPI (MO)

04/04/20
FULL OF HELL + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

04/04/20
ANCIENT + NECRODEATH + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

04/04/20
TYGERS OF PAN TANG + GUESTS TBA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

04/04/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY
GRINDHOUSE CLUB - PADOVA

04/04/20
IMAGO MORTIS + GUESTS
KRACH CLUB - MONASTIER (TV)
PYRRHON: dettagli e singolo dal nuovo album
31/03/2020 - 18:18 (43 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
31/03/2020 - 18:18
PYRRHON: dettagli e singolo dal nuovo album
12/09/2015 - 10:24
PYRRHON: a breve il nuovo EP in formato fisico
10/09/2014 - 17:54
PYRRHON: online il nuovo video
27/03/2014 - 11:42
PYRRHON: tutto il nuovo disco ascoltabile in streaming
18/03/2014 - 23:36
PYRRHON: altro brano ascoltabile in streaming
28/02/2014 - 19:08
PYRRHON: ascolta un nuovo brano
07/02/2014 - 13:13
PYRRHON: ecco i dettagli del nuovo album
28/09/2013 - 15:37
PYRRHON: firmano per la Relapse Records
ULTIME NOTIZIE
31/03/2020 - 19:48
DARK TRANQUILLITY: svelata la nuova formazione, iniziate le registrazioni del prossimo disco
31/03/2020 - 19:45
FINNTROLL: terminate le registrazioni del nuovo album
31/03/2020 - 19:38
VOUS AUTRES: ''Vos Erreurs Consternantes'' dall'ultimo album
31/03/2020 - 19:28
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS: posticipato il tour europeo
31/03/2020 - 19:22
COLD: guarda il video di ''Quiet Now''
31/03/2020 - 19:18
WORDS OF FAREWELL: online un video dal nuovo EP
31/03/2020 - 19:12
MAGO DE OZ: presentano il video di ''Tequila Tanto Por Vivir''
31/03/2020 - 18:15
ABDUCTION: online la nuova ''Foi En Ses Murs Jusqu’Aux Rats''
31/03/2020 - 14:12
DEPRAVATION: il video di ''Beug Dich'' dal disco in arrivo
31/03/2020 - 12:26
QUEEN: la data di Bologna è rinviata a maggio 2021
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     