BLACK ANVIL: firmato accordo con Season Of Mist, il quinto album nel 2020

I newyorkesi Black Anvil hanno fatto il loro ingresso nel roster dell'etichetta Season Of Mist in vista della pubblicazione del quinto album entro la fine del 2020. La band dichiara:
"We have been quite familiar with Season Of Mist over the years. They’re unique, eclectic and, most importantly, passionate about what they choose to release and who they choose to work with. This is an emotion that is extremely strong in our camp because without it, there’s absolutely no reason to move forward and keep our flame lit".
Sempre quest'anno la Season Of Mist pubblicherà nuovamente tutto il catalogo della band.