CARCASS: posticipata l'uscita del nuovo album

I Carcass hanno reso nota, tramite i propri canali social, la posposizione dell'uscita del loro nuovo album, Torn Arteries, che sarebbe dovuto essere pubblicato il 7 agosto. Queste sono le dichiarazioni della band a riguardo.
Well there's no way our new album is gonna get release in August now, what with the ongoing pandemic, CD & vinyl manufacturers have closed and label distribution has been put on hold for the foreseeable future. There's more pressing things to be concerned with right now, correct? Bunker down, look after yourselves, let's see the next few months through and we'll get the album released as soon as there's some kind of return to "normality". Enjoy this tune in the meantime.