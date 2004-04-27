      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Will Carroll
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

03/04/20
BLAZE BAYLEY
Live in Czech

03/04/20
AUGUST BURNS RED
Guardians

03/04/20
THORN IN SIDE
Tales Of The Croupier

03/04/20
AARA
En Ergô Einai

03/04/20
TESTAMENT
Titans of Creation

03/04/20
AD INFINITUM
Chapter I: Monarchy

03/04/20
LOVIATAR
Lightless

03/04/20
WITCHES OF DOOM
Funeral Radio

03/04/20
P.O.E. (PHILOSOPHY OF EVIL)
Of Humanity And Other Odd Things

03/04/20
MANAM
Ouroboros

CONCERTI

03/04/20
TYGERS OF PAN TANG + GUESTS TBA (ANNULLATO)
SANTOMATO LIVE CLUB - PISTOIA

03/04/20
NECRODEATH (ANNULLATO)
CIRCUS CLUB - SCANDICCI (FI)

04/04/20
GUTALAX + GUESTS TBA
CIRCOLO EKIDNA - CARPI (MO)

04/04/20
FULL OF HELL + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

04/04/20
ANCIENT + NECRODEATH + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

04/04/20
TYGERS OF PAN TANG + GUESTS TBA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

04/04/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY
GRINDHOUSE CLUB - PADOVA

04/04/20
IMAGO MORTIS + GUESTS
KRACH CLUB - MONASTIER (TV)

04/04/20
NECRODEATH
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

05/04/20
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR (POSTICIPATO)
POLITEAMA GENOVESE - GENOVA
DEATH ANGEL: Will Caroll non è più in condizioni critiche
03/04/2020 - 11:31 (103 letture)

Aceshigh
Venerdì 3 Aprile 2020, 12.24.01
5
Ah meno male... buona notizia !!!
Angus71
Venerdì 3 Aprile 2020, 12.20.00
4
Bellissima notizia. Sia così per tutti.
LAMBRUSCORE
Venerdì 3 Aprile 2020, 12.10.52
3
Come da tradizione, mi tocco i maroni per lui e per tutte le persone che stanno male, ovvio.
DEAD AGAIN
Venerdì 3 Aprile 2020, 12.06.38
2
Bentornato Will.......riprenditi il tuo posto dietro le pelli.
Kiodo 74
Venerdì 3 Aprile 2020, 11.54.12
1
Che lieta notizia.... Vai Will torna a picchiare più forte di prima!
RECENSIONI
78
77
65
89
75
95
80
90
ARTICOLI
19/12/2018
Live Report
EXODUS + SODOM + DEATH ANGEL + SUICIDAL ANGELS
MTV HEADBANGERS BALL TOUR 2018 - Phenomenon, Fontaneto d'Agogna (NO), 14/12/2018
09/12/2017
Live Report
TESTAMENT + ANNIHILATOR + DEATH ANGEL
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI), 1/12/2017
17/12/2013
Intervista
DEATH ANGEL
Intervista a Rob Cavestany
03/12/2013
Live Report
DEATH ANGEL + EXTREMA + DEW-SCENTED + ADIMIRON
Tempo Rock, Gualtieri (RE), 30/11/2013
18/12/2010
Live Report
KREATOR + EXODUS + DEATH ANGEL + SUICIDAL ANGELS
Estragon, Bologna, 15/12/2010
27/04/2004
Intervista
DEATH ANGEL
Parla Rob Cavestany
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
03/04/2020 - 11:31
DEATH ANGEL: Will Caroll non è più in condizioni critiche
21/03/2020 - 12:22
DEATH ANGEL: Will Carroll ricoverato coi sintomi del Covid-19
21/11/2019 - 19:24
DEATH ANGEL: online il video di ''Immortal Behated''
29/07/2019 - 19:30
TESTAMENT: una data milanese con Exodus e Death Angel
05/06/2019 - 20:44
DEATH ANGEL: i dettagli dello show del 13 giugno a Milano
31/05/2019 - 16:44
DEATH ANGEL: online un nuovo video
26/04/2019 - 17:53
DEATH ANGEL: ecco il lyric video di ''The Pack''
22/03/2019 - 16:24
DEATH ANGEL: a maggio il nuovo ''Humanicide'', ascolta la titletrack
20/03/2019 - 11:03
DEATH ANGEL: aggiunta una data a Milano
02/03/2019 - 16:11
AGGLUTINATION: dentro i Death Angel
ULTIME NOTIZIE
03/04/2020 - 12:36
WITCHCRAFT: ascolta la nuova ''A Boy And A Girl''
03/04/2020 - 11:52
ARCHGOAT: tutto il live album ''Black Mass XXX'' in streaming
03/04/2020 - 11:44
EKTOMORF: il 5 aprile terranno un concerto in streaming
03/04/2020 - 11:42
PRIMAL FEAR: tornano a luglio con ''Metal Commando''
03/04/2020 - 11:40
NEMUS: online il singolo ''Der Stein''
03/04/2020 - 11:35
HARTMANN: i dettagli del nuovo album
03/04/2020 - 11:28
ASGARD: ecco il primo singolo dal nuovo album
03/04/2020 - 11:24
HORISONT: ascolta la nuova ''Free Riding''
03/04/2020 - 11:15
HAKEN: svelano dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Virus''
03/04/2020 - 10:32
ULVER: online la nuova ''Little Boy''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     