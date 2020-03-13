HARTMANN: i dettagli del nuovo album

|
Gli Hartmann, progetto solista del chitarrista degli Avantasia Oliver Hartmann, hanno rivelato quelli che sono i dettagli del loro nuovo album, 15 Pearls And Gems, la cui uscita è prevista per il 17 aprile tramite la Pride & Joy Music. Inoltre è possibile ascoltare il singolo Walking On A Thin Line.
Tracklist:
01. Can't Stop This Train
02. Walking On A Thin Line
03. How Does It Feel
04. You Will Make It
05. Glow (Remix 2020)
06. When The Rain Begins To Fall
07. Street Cafe
08. I Go To Extremes
09. Uninvited
10. Fire And Water
11. The Sun's Still Rising (live)
12. What If I (live)
13. Don't Give Up Your Dream (live)
14. Brothers (w. Tobias Sammet & Sascha Paeth)
15. Out In The Cold (live)