ARCHGOAT: tutto il live album ''Black Mass XXX'' in streaming

Collegandosi al sito dell'etichetta Debemur Morti Productions
che trovate qui
è possibile ascoltare in anteprima nella sua interezza Black Mass XXX
, il nuovo live album dei black/death metaller Archgoat
.
Il disco sarà disponibile a partire dal 10 aprile e ripropone lo show registrato il 28 settembre 2019 in occasione del trentennale della band.
Ne ricordiamo la tracklist:1. Intro : Ripping The Wings
2. Black Messiah
3. Death and Necromancy
4. Rise of the Black Moon
5. Jesus Spawn
6. Satanic Oath
7. Penis Perversor
8. Intro : 1st Invocation
9. Angel of Sodomy
10. Lord of the Void
11. Dawn of the Black Light
12. Whore of Bethlehem
13. Hammer of Satan
14. Outro : The Prophecy
15. Intro : 3rd Invocation
16. Apotheosis of Lucifer
17. Goat and the Moon
18. Blessed Vulva
19. Day of Clouds
20. Intro : Left Hand Path
21. Nuns, Cunts and Darkness
22. The Apocalyptic Triumphator
23. Grand Luciferian Theophany
24. Intrantation
25. Jesus Christ Father of Lies
26. Messiah of Pigs
27. Darkness has Returned