VOIVOD: in arrivo un live LP e al lavoro sul nuovo album

Il batterista dei canadesi Voivod Michel "Away" Langevin ha annunciato, durante un'intervista a Agoraphobic News, che la band è al lavoro per dare un seguito a The Wake pubblicato nel 2018.
The problem we encountered was that Chewy [guitarist Daniel Mongrain] lives a few miles away from Montreal," where the rest of the band is based. "And the roads are blocked these days [during the coronavirus crisis] and he can't really travel to Montreal and we can't really travel to where he lives and so on. So we are doing a demo, sharing files in a Dropbox folder. I just downloaded a drum machine app for Android, and I'm using it to demo the drums, because, obviously, I can't play at home or record at all. But we are moving forward with writing new material, which is great
We have just chunks of songs, but many of them. And maybe some of them will be collected together eventually. Before everything started with this coronavirus, we already had made a bunch of recording sessions at our studio. So we have some material to pull from — improvisations, riffs that Chewy started and we all joined then. But there is also material written separately by everybody that we share, so we are slowly gonna build an album this year. among ourselves. We are slowly gonna build up an album this year. But before that, there will be a live album coming out.
Inoltre il musicista ha confermato la pubblicazione di un live album nel 2020 che anticiperà il nuovo disco di inediti che dovrebbe essere pubblicato nel 2021.