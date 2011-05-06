      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La band
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

10/04/20
HER CHARIOT AWAITS
Her Chariot Awaits

10/04/20
DOOL
Summerland

10/04/20
WOLFHEART
Wolves Of Karelia

10/04/20
FM
Synchronized

10/04/20
NOROTH
It Dwells Amongst Us

10/04/20
JOE SATRIANI
Shapeshifting

10/04/20
METAL CHURCH
From the Vault

10/04/20
ARCHGOAT
Black Mass XXX

10/04/20
ACROSS THE SWARM
Projections

10/04/20
CORDYCEPS
Betrayal

CONCERTI

07/04/20
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR (POSTICIPATO)
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA (SALA SINOPOLI) - ROMA

08/04/20
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR (POSTICIPATO)
TEATRO CELEBRAZIONI - BOLOGNA

09/04/20
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR (POSTICIPATO)
AUDITORIUM DI MILANO - MILANO

09/04/20
IMONOLITH (ANNULLATO)
BLAH BLAH - TORINO

09/04/20
WILLIAM DUVALL
FABRIK - CAGLIARI

10/04/20
WILLIAM DUVALL
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

10/04/20
IMONOLITH (ANNULLATO)
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

11/04/20
IMONOLITH (ANNULLATO)
THE FACTORY - SAN MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

14/04/20
EVANESCENCE + WITHIN TEMPTATION (POSTICIPATO)
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

16/04/20
CULT OF FIRE + MALOKARPATAN
CAMPUS INDUSTRY MUSIC - PARMA
VOIVOD: in arrivo un live LP e al lavoro sul nuovo album
06/04/2020 - 08:40 (72 letture)

progster78
Lunedì 6 Aprile 2020, 11.21.49
2
Immensi, con loro si va sempre sul sicuro.
Kiodo 74
Lunedì 6 Aprile 2020, 11.20.21
1
Ragazzi qui stiamo parlando di una band allucinante che non ha quasi mai sbagliato un colpo nell'arco di una carriera ultra trentennale....e nel decennio che va dall'87 al 97 soltanto capolavori sconvolgenti e innovativi..... Una classe immensa. Aspetto fiduciosamente ogni loro mossa.... Ossequi!
RECENSIONI
80
77
85
s.v.
85
81
79
92
85
92
90
97
95
92
81
79
ARTICOLI
05/10/2017
Live Report
VOIVOD + EARTHSHIP
Bloom, Mezzago (MI), 30/09/2017
26/08/2016
Live Report
VOIVOD + SEPTEM
Spazio Boss, La Spezia, 21/08/2016
01/06/2015
Live Report
VOIVOD
Legend Club, Milano, 28/05/2015
11/05/2011
Live Report
VOIVOD
Init Club, Roma, 06/05/2011
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
06/04/2020 - 08:40
VOIVOD: in arrivo un live LP e al lavoro sul nuovo album
11/12/2019 - 19:21
GWAR: annullata la data italiana coi Voivod
17/08/2019 - 16:12
GWAR: a dicembre una data italiana con i Voivod
15/02/2019 - 12:27
FRANTIC FEST: annunciati i Voivod
14/09/2018 - 14:19
VOIVOD: diffuso il video del brano 'Iconspiracy'
06/09/2018 - 14:39
VOIVOD: ecco il video di 'Always Moving'
03/09/2018 - 00:12
VOIVOD: disponibile il nuovo singolo
23/08/2018 - 11:33
E-FORCE: tre date in Italia a ottobre con il 'Revisiting Voivod Phobos/Negatron tour'
20/07/2018 - 15:16
VOIVOD: online il video di ''Obsolete Beings''
10/07/2018 - 19:40
VOIVOD: svelati tutti i dettagli di 'The Wake'
ULTIME NOTIZIE
06/04/2020 - 11:21
ISOLA ROCK: posticipata l'edizione 2020
06/04/2020 - 08:32
WINTERFYLLETH: ascolta la nuova ''Misdeeds Of Faith''
05/04/2020 - 13:18
STARGAZERY: tornano a maggio con ''Constellation'', ecco i dettagli
05/04/2020 - 13:13
MAESKYYRN: ecco il video di ''Of Forests and Troubled Pasts''
05/04/2020 - 12:30
SYMPHONY X: a breve inizieranno a lavorare sul decimo album
05/04/2020 - 12:23
CONVULSE: concluso il nuovo album ''Deathstar'', ecco l'artwork
05/04/2020 - 10:36
CHRONUS: previsto per fine maggio il nuovo disco
05/04/2020 - 10:33
BEYOND CREATION: presentano il video di ''Surface's Echoes''
05/04/2020 - 10:26
LORD OF THE LOST: guarda il video di ''We Were Young'' con il coro
05/04/2020 - 10:21
WITCHCRAFT: ecco il nuovo singolo
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     