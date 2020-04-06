APOSENTO: online il singolo ''The Dweller on the Threshold'' dal disco in uscita

|
I death metaller spagnoli Aposento hanno diffuso in streaming il lyric video di The Dweller on the Threshold. Si tratta del secondo singolo proveniente da Conjuring the New Apocalypse, nuovo e terzo full-length del gruppo, in uscita il 5 maggio via Xtreem Music.
Tracklist:
1. Liber al Vel Legis
2. Heretics by the Grace of God
3. Kadosh - Spitting on the Trisag
4. Samhain - The Night of Ignis Fatuus
5. Akerbeltz
6. Noli me Tangere
7. Vamachara - The Left Hand Path
8. Revelation777
9. The Dweller on the Threshold
10. Doomsday - The Metanoia of Redemption Process