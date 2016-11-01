CONCEIVED BY HATE: ecco il singolo ''Nihilistic Ecstasy'' dall'album in arrivo a maggio

|
A quattro anni da Death & Beyond, Satanath Records e Morbid Skull Records faranno uscire il 30 maggio il nuovo album della one-man band di genere death/thrash metal Conceived By Hate. Il disco si intitolerà Putrid Realms of the Occult ed è ora anticipato dal brano Nihilistic Ecstasy, ascoltabile in fondo.
Tracklist:
1. Nihilistic Ecstasy
2. Drowned in Tomb Mold
3. Centroamérica bélica
4. Into Cemetery Fog
5. Oráculos del tiempo
6. Corpsetellations
7. Cabalistic Utter Obscurity
8. En las aguas del súcubo
9. Cipreses fúnebres