KVELERTAK: il 10 aprile terranno uno show in streaming

La band norvegese dei Kvelertak
terrà venerdì 10 aprile un concerto in streaming: l'evento, denominato Live From Your Living Room
, sarà disponibile a questo link
alle ore 21:00 e durerà sessanta minuti. Durante lo show sarà possibile chattare con i membri della band.
I biglietti sono già disponibili al sito dello streaming.
Il gruppo spiega:
"KVELERTAK ONE DAY WORLD TOUR! We had over three weeks left of our European tour when everything started closing down and we had to get back home. Like so many of you right now, we don’t know when we can get back to work and out on the road again. But only boring people get bored. So while we’re waiting for the apocalypse to either wipe us all out or just pass us by this time, we are inviting ourselves into your homes on Friday April 10th at 9pm CET (8pm BST) for our Kvelertak One Day World Tour. It’ll be a different type of show (obviously) than you’ve seen us do before and we’ll do some kind of Q&A as well. There will be a special event t-shirt for sale and we’ll put our new tour merch store up online. Hope to see all our fans worldwide for this one. Take care, stay safe, stay home!
".