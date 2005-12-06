BLACK FUNERAL: i dettagli del decimo album in arrivo a luglio

|
A due anni dalla pubblicazione di The Dust and Darkness, i blackster statunitensi Black Funeral annunciano il loro ritorno con il decimo album Scourge of Lamashtu, che uscirà tramite Iron Bonehead Productions il 3 luglio in CD e vinile.
A sinistra è riportata la copertina, realizzata da Scourge Art, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Kassaptu Lemuttu
2. The Vampyric Rabisu at the Threshold
3. Nergal (Lord who Prowls by Night)
4. Seven Udug-Hul
5. Scourge of Lamashtu (She who Strangles the Lamb)
6. Gidim Hul (Bloodthirst of the Demonic Dead)
7. Pazuzu King of the Lilu-Demons