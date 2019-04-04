ESOCTRILIHUM: diffusi dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''Eternity Of Shaog''

|
I francesi Esoctrilihum sono pronti a tornare sul mercato, ad un anno di distanza da The Telluric Ashes Of The Ö Vrth Immemorial Gods, con il nuovo album d'inediti dal titolo Eternity Of Shaog che sarà pubblicato il prossimo 22 maggio tramite la I, Voidhanger Records.
A lato è disponibile la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Orthal
2. Exh-Enî Söph (1st Passage: Exiled From Sanity)
3. Thritônh (2nd Passage: The Colour Of Death)
4. Aylowenn Aela (3rd Passage: The Undying Citadel)
5. Shtg (4th Passage: Frozen Soul)
6. Amenthlys (5th Passage: Through The Yth-Whtu Seal)
7. Shayr-Thàs (6th Passage: Walk The Oracular Way)
8. Namhera (7th Passage: Blasphemy Of Ephereàs)
9. Eternity Of Shaog (∞th Passage: Grave of Agony)
10. Monotony Of A Putrid Life In The Eternal Nothingness
Inoltre è possibile ascoltare il brano Exh Enî Söph (1st Passage: Exiled from Sanity).