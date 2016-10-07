WARDRUNA: rinviato al 2021 il nuovo album

|
I Wardruna hanno reso noto, tramite i propri canali social, che il nuovo album Kvitravn, che sarebbe dovuto essere pubblicato il 5 giugno, è stato rinviato al 22 gennaio 2021 a causa dell'attuale situazione legata al Coronavirus.
Queste sono le parole di Einar Selvik.
Dear friends and followers of Wardruna!
Today I have to share some bad news for you, and I felt it was best to deliver them in person here first. It is with heavy hearts and great disappointment that we announce that our upcoming album “Kvitravn” will be moved to January 22nd, 2021. Closed down production factories and heavily reduced logistic services due to the COVID-19 situation makes it impossible to go forth with the release as planned. Nobody knows how long this situation will last and therefore we feel it is best to set a realistic date with a higher certainty of us being able to execute the release in the manner needed. On a more positive note, we plan to release a good handful of songs in the time to come before the full album comes out so stay tuned!