ONE IN THE CHAMBER: il nuovo singolo “Blow”

E’ disponibile online il nuovo singolo dei canadesi One in the Chamber dal titolo Blow. Le loro precedenti pubblicazioni risalgono al precedente singolo dello scorso anno Itchin' Back e dall’EP I’ve Got Something to Say.., pubblicato nel 2018.
Il commento della band:
When I see a band live, I want to leave feeling like they have left their heart and soul onstage. I want energy, passion, and raw emotion to flow out of every note they play. I want to connect with this band in a way that leaves me with a high, and lingers long after they walked off stage. This is what One In The Chamber gives you every night. This is what “Blow” gives you every second!