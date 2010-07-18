      Privacy Policy
 
THE QUIREBOYS: per il 30° anniversario l’album di debutto ri-registrato
07/04/2020 - 17:23 (88 letture)

fasanez
Martedì 7 Aprile 2020, 19.56.29
5
Quoto @Rob, anch'io, letta la notizia mi è venuto un "mah...". Live, parola che di questi tempi non ha senso, avrebbe avuto comunque tutt'altra rilevanza.
Kiodo 74
Martedì 7 Aprile 2020, 18.07.10
4
Ma quanto è bella la voce di Spike Gray?? Alcolica e suadente come poche!
duke
Martedì 7 Aprile 2020, 17.53.02
3
....non capisco proprio cosa serve ri-registrare certi album....preferisco l'edizione originale del 90...anzi....quest'articolo mi ha fatto venire voglia di riascoltarlo....e da un po' che non lo faccio....
Aceshigh
Martedì 7 Aprile 2020, 17.38.22
2
Mo’ me lo rivado a sentire... Me lo ricordo un gran disco!!! Sì, in effetti sarebbe stato più bello dal vivo...
Rob Fleming
Martedì 7 Aprile 2020, 17.32.50
1
L'ho ripassato spesso in 'sto periodo. Capolavoro. Parlo per me e dico che l'avrei accettato se fosse stato riproposto integralmente live con la formazione attuale. Ma così in studio? Mah...
