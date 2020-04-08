SHARDS OF HUMANITY: tutto il nuovo ''Cold Logic'' in streaming

Il 13 aprile Unspeakable Axe Records
farà uscire Cold Logic
, il secondo album degli Shards Of Humanity
in arrivo a sei anni da Fractured Frequencies
. La band death/thrash metal del Tennessee presenta ora in streaming nella sua interezza il disco, ascoltabile in anteprima qui
.
Tracklist:1. Cosmic Shield
2. Martyr's Gaze
3. I've Seen Death
4. Moths of Zeta
5. Cold Logic
6. Bathing Raw in the Blood of Pigs
7. Into the Realms of Lower Astral
8. Docile Masses
9. Demonic Crystallized Intelligence
10. Mechanical Phosphene