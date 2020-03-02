      Privacy Policy
 
10/04/20
FM
Synchronized

10/04/20
DOOL
Summerland

10/04/20
PRETTY MAIDS
Maid In Japan

10/04/20
ACROSS THE SWARM
Projections

10/04/20
NOROTH
It Dwells Amongst Us

10/04/20
ONE DESIRE
Midnight Empire

10/04/20
JOE SATRIANI
Shapeshifting

10/04/20
METAL CHURCH
From the Vault

10/04/20
WOLFHEART
Wolves Of Karelia

10/04/20
HER CHARIOT AWAITS
Her Chariot Awaits

09/04/20
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR (POSTICIPATO)
AUDITORIUM DI MILANO - MILANO

09/04/20
IMONOLITH (ANNULLATO)
BLAH BLAH - TORINO

09/04/20
WILLIAM DUVALL
FABRIK - CAGLIARI

10/04/20
WILLIAM DUVALL
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

10/04/20
IMONOLITH (ANNULLATO)
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

11/04/20
IMONOLITH (ANNULLATO)
THE FACTORY - SAN MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

16/04/20
CULT OF FIRE + MALOKARPATAN
CAMPUS INDUSTRY MUSIC - PARMA

16/04/20
STORMTIDE + TBA
UFO CLUB - BERGAMO

17/04/20
NECRODEATH
SCUUM - PESCARA

18/04/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY
SPLINTER CLUB - PARMA
STORMTIDE: completate le registrazioni del nuovo album
09/04/2020 - 12:24 (9 letture)

09/04/2020 - 12:24
STORMTIDE: completate le registrazioni del nuovo album
02/03/2020 - 15:59
STORMTIDE: a breve il primo tour europeo, una data in Italia
09/04/2020 - 12:02
BANISHER: guarda la clip di ''Extradition''
09/04/2020 - 11:55
MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY: disponibile un live video
09/04/2020 - 11:35
CROSSFAITH: a maggio l'EP ''Species'', ecco il brano ''Digital Parasite''
09/04/2020 - 11:26
L.A. GUNS: annunciato il nuovo album ''Renegades''
09/04/2020 - 10:49
CAUSTIC WOUND: tutto il nuovo album in streaming
09/04/2020 - 10:03
ACHERONTAS: online la nuova ''Psychic Death 'The Shattering of Perceptions''
08/04/2020 - 18:03
ALOGIA: online il video di ''Semendria'' con Mark Boals
08/04/2020 - 17:56
HELSTAR: firmano con Massacre Records, album entro il 2020
08/04/2020 - 17:48
IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT: ''Alphaville'' uscirà a luglio
08/04/2020 - 17:39
SONUM: il nuovo progetto dalle ceneri dei Sinatras
 
