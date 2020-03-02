STORMTIDE: completate le registrazioni del nuovo album

|
i synphonyc folk-death metallers australiani Stormtide hanno reso pubblico che le registrazioni del loro nuovo album sono state completate e per conoscerne i dettagli bisognerà attendere qualche settimana. Di seguito le dichiarazioni della band:
We interrupt your non-stop news cycle of the Coronavirus to bring you a new tale...
A tale which tells of a new Album. By us.
Forged in the bowels of Monolith Studios an album like no other was made in secret.
This secret was well kept - as the folk death lords of Stormtide had little concept of how to effectively market their music through Facebook.
"We should make a Facebook post about the new album" spoke Daniel, The Conjurer of Wicked Guitar Licks.
And yet Reuben, Master of Virtual Instruments, said
"Nay - The orchestrations are not quite ready..."
"The album is nearly finished can we make a post now!?" cried Dean, The Beater of Blasts.
And yet again Reuben, The Gravel Gutted One, said
"Nay - I think we need more vocal parts yet..."
"Seriously - people need to know that we aren't just living in our parents basements and have written and recorded a new album" remarked Tyson, Master of Chords and Rhythms.
And yet once more Reuben, The Obstinate One, said
"Nay - The post itself must be perfect and will take time to craft..."
Finally after literally minutes upon minutes of careful post writing - the post was ready.
Without showing it to the other members of Stormtide, Reuben posted this status of which he was so proud...
The one Facebook post to rule them all.
The one Facebook post which will be buried in the algorithm.
The one Facebook post where we announce that our new album is FINISHED!
More information will follow in the coming weeks.