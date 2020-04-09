OLD CORPSE ROAD: a maggio il terzo album, svelati i dettagli

|
A quattro anni dall'uscita di Of Campfires and Evening Mists, il gruppo black/folk metal britannico degli Old Corpse Road annuncia il suo ritorno con un nuovo album: il disco, intitolato On Ghastly Shores Lays the Wreckage of Our Lore, sarà disponibile dal 15 maggio tramite Trollzorn Records.
La copertina dell'album, riportata a sinistra, è a cura di Kate Van Suddese. In basso la tracklist:
1. Ghastly Shores Lays the Wreckage of Our Lore
2. Harbingers of Death (Voices in the Tempest)
3. Black Ship
4. Sea Fire
5. As Waves Devour Their Carcasses
6. Demons of the Farne
7. The Ghosts of the Ruinous Dunstanburgh Castle
8. WaterLore