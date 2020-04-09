BYTHOS: a fine mese il debutto discografico del nuovo supergruppo

|
Il nuovo supergruppo black metal finlandese Bythos, che vede nella band membri di Horna e Behexen, ha annunciato per il 24 aprile la pubblicazione, tramite Terratur Possessions, del loro album di debutto The WOmb Of Zero. Di seguito potete vedere il video di Omega Dragon.
M.S. - Voce (Behexen)
M.L. - Chitarra/Basso (Behexen)
L.R. - Batteria (Horna)
Tracklist:
01. Black Labyrinth
02. When Gold Turns into Lead
03. Sorath the Opposer
04. Omega Dragon
05. Call of the Burning Blood
06. Hymn to Lucifer
07. Legacy of Naamah
08. Destroyer of Illusions
09. Luciferian Dawn