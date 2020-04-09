      Privacy Policy
 
The Womb Of Zero - Album Cover
La Band
DISCHI IN USCITA

10/04/20
FM
Synchronized

10/04/20
DOOL
Summerland

10/04/20
PRETTY MAIDS
Maid In Japan

10/04/20
ACROSS THE SWARM
Projections

10/04/20
NOROTH
It Dwells Amongst Us

10/04/20
ONE DESIRE
Midnight Empire

10/04/20
JOE SATRIANI
Shapeshifting

10/04/20
METAL CHURCH
From the Vault

10/04/20
WOLFHEART
Wolves Of Karelia

10/04/20
HER CHARIOT AWAITS
Her Chariot Awaits

CONCERTI

09/04/20
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR (POSTICIPATO)
AUDITORIUM DI MILANO - MILANO

09/04/20
IMONOLITH (ANNULLATO)
BLAH BLAH - TORINO

09/04/20
WILLIAM DUVALL
FABRIK - CAGLIARI

10/04/20
WILLIAM DUVALL
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

10/04/20
IMONOLITH (ANNULLATO)
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

11/04/20
IMONOLITH (ANNULLATO)
THE FACTORY - SAN MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

16/04/20
CULT OF FIRE + MALOKARPATAN
CAMPUS INDUSTRY MUSIC - PARMA

16/04/20
STORMTIDE + TBA
UFO CLUB - BERGAMO

17/04/20
NECRODEATH
SCUUM - PESCARA

18/04/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY
SPLINTER CLUB - PARMA
BYTHOS: a fine mese il debutto discografico del nuovo supergruppo
09/04/2020 - 20:46 (28 letture)

09/04/2020 - 20:46
BYTHOS: a fine mese il debutto discografico del nuovo supergruppo
09/04/2020 - 21:01
OBNOXIOUS YOUTH: previsto per fine maggio il nuovo EP ''Mouths Sewn Shut'', ecco un brano
09/04/2020 - 20:55
MAD MAX: nuovo singolo online con Detlev Jocker
09/04/2020 - 20:41
VOODUS: disponibile lo streaming integrale del nuovo EP
09/04/2020 - 20:35
ELECTRIC MOB: guarda il video di ''Upside Down''
09/04/2020 - 19:51
PERIPHERY: annullato il tour europeo
09/04/2020 - 18:52
OMNIUM GATHERUM: guarda la clip di ''Be the Sky''
09/04/2020 - 18:44
GRAVE DIGGER: ecco il video di ''Thousand Tears''
09/04/2020 - 18:40
BENIGHTED: tutto il nuovo ''Obscene Repressed'' in streaming
09/04/2020 - 16:38
HELLFEST: rinviata l'edizione 2020
09/04/2020 - 13:22
OLD CORPSE ROAD: a maggio il terzo album, svelati i dettagli
 
