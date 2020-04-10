ARMNATT: i dettagli del terzo album e la titletrack

Dopo aver pubblicato sei anni fa Darkness Times
, il trio black metal portoghese degli Armnatt
annuncia il suo ritorno con il nuovo full-length Dense Fog
, che uscirà il primo maggio via Signal Rex
.
Qualche settimana fa la band ha estratto il singolo Circumscribing the Circle
, riportato in calce, e ora presenta in streaming in anteprima qui
la titletrack.
A sinistra è visualizzabile l'artwork di Dense Fog
, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:1. The Flame Of Purification
2. Dense Fog
3. Black Devotion
4. Circumscribing the Circle
5. Eternal Night
6. As the Dark Moon Rises
7. Vultfigures
8. Obscure
9. In the Catacombs
10. Echoes From a Distant Past