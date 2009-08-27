INSIDIOUS DISEASE: firmano con la Nuclear Blast, rivelati copertina e un singolo del nuovo album

|
La Nuclear Blast Records ha annunciato la firma di un contratto con gli Insidious Disease per la pubblicazione del loro secondo album After Death. La band, che comprende membri di Dimmu Borgir, Nile, Napalm Death, Morgoth e Susperia, ha reso disponibile l'audio di Enforcers Of The Plague oltre alla copertina del disco.
Di seguito trovate la formazione della band insieme alle dichiarazioni di Silenoz.
- Marc Grewe – voce
- Silenoz – chitarre
- Cyrus – chitarre
- Shane Embury – basso
- Tony Laureano – batteria
Due to some obvious recent events, we're a bit behind schedule on the new INSIDIOUS DISEASE album, but here's a taste of matured, chunky flesh for you to sink your teeth into! What could go better with the current times than a cut like 'Enforcers of The Plague'?! Furthermore, we're very proud to announce our new home with Nuclear Blast Records and while we await the album release date to be announced in the near future, make sure to check in on our anti-social platforms to stay up to date on more incoming news! We will resume with further brutality when this virus shit is dealt with! AFTER DEATH artwork by Dan Seagrave