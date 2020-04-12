MARROWFIELDS: il 24 aprile l'esordio con ''Metamorphoses'', ecco alcuni estratti

|
Il 24 aprile uscirà in CD e in formato digitale tramite Black Lion Records Metamorphoses, full-length d'esordio della formazione atmospheric doom metal Marrowfields. A sinistra è riportata la copertina dell'album, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. The Flood
2. Crow and Raven
3. Birth of the Liberator
4. Metamorphoses
5. Dragged to the World Below
Oltre agli estratti Birth of the Liberator e Metamorphoses, è stata svelata recentemente la canzone Crow and Raven. Tutte e tre sono ascoltabili di seguito: