      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del full-length
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

14/04/20
NOMAD
Transmogrification (Partus)

15/04/20
AETHERIUS OBSCURITAS
Mártír

17/04/20
IGNEA
The Realms Of Fire And Death

17/04/20
ORANSSI PAZUZU
Mestarin kynsi

17/04/20
MYRATH
Live in Carthage

17/04/20
OCEAN CHIEF
Den Tredje Dagen

17/04/20
ABORTED
La Grande Mascarade (EP)

17/04/20
THE DITCH AND THE DELTA
The Ditch And The Delta

17/04/20
BLOODBOUND
Bloodheads United

17/04/20
TURMION KATILOT
Global Warning

CONCERTI

16/04/20
CULT OF FIRE + MALOKARPATAN
CAMPUS INDUSTRY MUSIC - PARMA

16/04/20
STORMTIDE + TBA
UFO CLUB - BERGAMO

17/04/20
NECRODEATH
SCUUM - PESCARA

18/04/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY
SPLINTER CLUB - PARMA

18/04/20
NECRODEATH
GARAGESOUND - BARI

18/04/20
CULTUS SANGUINE + TETHRA
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

20/04/20
ROSS THE BOSS + GUESTS (RINVIATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

21/04/20
UADA + GUESTS
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

21/04/20
UADA + VELNIAS + GRIFT + SOLBRUD
Revolver Club - San Donà di Piave (VE)

23/04/20
IGORRR + AUTHOR & PUNISHER + OTTO VON SCHIRACH
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
AZATH: tutto il nuovo ''Through a Warren of Shadow'' in streaming
14/04/2020 - 11:48 (35 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
14/04/2020 - 11:48
AZATH: tutto il nuovo ''Through a Warren of Shadow'' in streaming
ULTIME NOTIZIE
14/04/2020 - 14:41
ARSTIDIR LIFSINS: a fine mese l'EP in collaborazione con i Carpe Noctem
14/04/2020 - 14:37
MAGICAL HEART: guarda il video di ''Magic''
14/04/2020 - 14:28
DIABULUS IN MUSICA: presentano la versione acustica di ''One Step Higher''
14/04/2020 - 14:22
RHAPSODY OF FIRE: tre date in Italia a novembre
14/04/2020 - 14:21
CORELEONI: si separano da Ronnie Romero
14/04/2020 - 14:17
CENTINEX: a fine maggio il nuovo album, ecco il primo lyric video
14/04/2020 - 14:12
MARILLION: disponibile il live video di ''Easter''
14/04/2020 - 14:05
MAGNUS KARLSSON` FREE FALL: presentato il singolo con Noora Lohuimo
14/04/2020 - 11:40
PROTOSEQUENCE: nuovo EP a maggio, ecco un estratto
14/04/2020 - 11:31
TOTAL RECALL: al lavoro sull'album d'esordio ''Always Together''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     