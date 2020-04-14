AZATH: tutto il nuovo ''Through a Warren of Shadow'' in streaming

|
Il 17 aprile Pulverised Records darà alle stampe Through a Warren of Shadow, album d'esordio della formazione death metal internazionale Azath. In anticipo rispetto all'uscita del full-lenght, il gruppo ha deciso di mettere a disposizione in streaming l'album nella sua interezza. In basso il player con le undici tracce:
1. Into the Charnel
2. Draconian Impalement
3. Mortal Sword
4. Knight of Chains
5. Through a Warren of Shadow
6. Pale Light
7. Worm of Autumn
8. The Whirlwind
9. Children of the Dead Sea
10. Shifting Forms
11. Dying Echoes