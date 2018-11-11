FUNERALOPOLIS: online ''Witchcraft Horror'' dall'esordio in arrivo

Il 27 aprile uscirà via Memento Mori ...of Deceit and Utter Madness
, album d'esordio dei death/doomster Funeralopolis
. In attesa della pubblicazione, collegandosi a questo link
è disponibile in streaming il brano Witchcraft Horror
.
Tracklist:1. Intro
2. Crawling Caskets
3. House of West
4. Witchcraft Horror
5. Devouring Crypts of Darkness
6. Downfall
7. ...of Deceit and Utter Madness
8. The Envenomed King
9. Into Unknown Kadath
10. Endzeit Burial
In basso un altro brano precedentemente estratto: