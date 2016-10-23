ASKING ALEXANDRIA: il lyric video di ''Down to Hell' dal prossimo album in uscita a maggio

|
E' stato diffuso in streaming il lyric video del nuovo brano degli Asking Alexandria intitolato Down to Hell.
Il pezzo anticipa l'uscita di Like a House on Fire, il nuovo album della formazione britannica atteso per il 15 maggio via Sumerian Records. Sarà il sesto album della band, prodotto dal confermato Matt Good (From First To Last, Hollywood Undead).
Ben Bruce, chitarrista degli Asking Alexandria, commenta:
"We all have a rebellious side and 'Down To Hell' is a big ol', rebellious rock 'n' roll song reminiscent of 'From Death To Destiny'. From the minute the song starts to the very last note, the energy doesn't stop! It's a headbanger from start to finish and I cannot wait to play this one live!".
Ecco le quindici tracce incluse, registrate lo scorso anno:
01. House On Fire
02. They Don't Want What We Want
03. Down To Hell
04. Antisocialist
05. I Don't Need You
06. All Due Respect
07. Take Some Time
08. One Turns To None
09. It's Not Me (It's You)
10. Here's to Starting Over
11. What's Gonna Be
12. Give You Up
13. In My Blood
14. The Violence
15. Lorazepam