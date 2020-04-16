      Privacy Policy
 
WACKEN OPEN AIR: annullata l'edizione 2020
16/04/2020 - 10:00 (170 letture)

Zess
Giovedì 16 Aprile 2020, 13.45.35
5
Chi manca aspetta i comunicati governativi in modo da far partire i rimborsi assicurativi.
lisablack
Giovedì 16 Aprile 2020, 13.33.28
4
Decisione giustissima per tutelare la salute delle bands, di chi lavora e delle migliaia di metallars. Ci rifaremo l' anno prossimo👍
angus71
Giovedì 16 Aprile 2020, 10.51.52
3
tra l'altro ho deciso comunque di tenere il biglietto del graspop per l'anno prossimo. anche se non sono per niente convinto che per giugno 2021 sarà tutto completamente risolto.
fasanez
Giovedì 16 Aprile 2020, 10.33.45
2
Già Angus, chissà che aspettano, forse pensano che basti dire fase 2 che le persone diventino felici di accalcarsi a 10 cm l'una dall'altra sotto un palco... Ho forti dubbi sul nostro "popolo", ma non fino a questo punto...
angus71
Giovedì 16 Aprile 2020, 10.05.16
1
oramai tutti i festival annullati (di ieri la cancellazione del graspop) tranne il brutal e quelli italiani. chissà cosa aspettano.
