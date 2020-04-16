WACKEN OPEN AIR: annullata l'edizione 2020

16/04/2020 - 10:00 (170 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Federico "Vandroy" Landini 5 Chi manca aspetta i comunicati governativi in modo da far partire i rimborsi assicurativi. 4 Decisione giustissima per tutelare la salute delle bands, di chi lavora e delle migliaia di metallars. Ci rifaremo l' anno prossimo👍 3 tra l'altro ho deciso comunque di tenere il biglietto del graspop per l'anno prossimo. anche se non sono per niente convinto che per giugno 2021 sarà tutto completamente risolto. 2 Già Angus, chissà che aspettano, forse pensano che basti dire fase 2 che le persone diventino felici di accalcarsi a 10 cm l'una dall'altra sotto un palco... Ho forti dubbi sul nostro "popolo", ma non fino a questo punto... 1 oramai tutti i festival annullati (di ieri la cancellazione del graspop) tranne il brutal e quelli italiani. chissà cosa aspettano.