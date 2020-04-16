|
|
20/04/20
ROSS THE BOSS + GUESTS (RINVIATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
|
|
|
|
WACKEN OPEN AIR: annullata l'edizione 2020
16/04/2020 - 10:00 (170 letture)
|
|
L'organizzazione del festival tedesco Wacken Open Air
ha da poco divulgato la notizia che, a causa delle misure prese dal governo tedesco per contrastare il Covid-19, l'edizione 2020 è da considerarsi annullata.
Di seguito trovate le dichiarazioni ufficiali:Dear Metalheads,
yesterday, the German government decided that due to the Coronavirus pandemic, no mass gatherings will be allowed until August, 31st 2020. We are facing an unprecented situation in our 30 years: It is with heavy hearts that we have to announce that there will be no Wacken Open Air this year.
Our whole team has been working intensively on the festival these last months and the more all of us are bitterly disappointed that we are not allowed to celebrate a Wacken Open Air with you. This administrative order affects us heavily and we will need some time to process the bad news.
Nevertheless, we support the decision of the German government in this difficult situation for the whole world. Your health and safety have always been and always will be our top priority. We as promoters are therefore bound to take an even greater responsibility and have to follow the instructions of the experts.
Concerning Wacken Open Air 2021 and options for your already bought tickets we will reach out to you asap but ask for a little bit of patience whilst we work through this. We thank you for your trust during times which are unparalleled for all of us.
Stay healthy - In Metal We Trust!
Your W:O:A Team
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Chi manca aspetta i comunicati governativi in modo da far partire i rimborsi assicurativi.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Decisione giustissima per tutelare la salute delle bands, di chi lavora e delle migliaia di metallars. Ci rifaremo l' anno prossimo👍
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
tra l'altro ho deciso comunque di tenere il biglietto del graspop per l'anno prossimo. anche se non sono per niente convinto che per giugno 2021 sarà tutto completamente risolto.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Già Angus, chissà che aspettano, forse pensano che basti dire fase 2 che le persone diventino felici di accalcarsi a 10 cm l'una dall'altra sotto un palco...
Ho forti dubbi sul nostro "popolo", ma non fino a questo punto...
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
oramai tutti i festival annullati (di ieri la cancellazione del graspop) tranne il brutal e quelli italiani. chissà cosa aspettano.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ARTICOLI
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALTRE NOTIZIE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ULTIME NOTIZIE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|