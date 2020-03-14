TYRANT (USA): ascolta ''Beacon the Light'' dall'album in arrivo

Dopo aver annunciato
il loro ritorno a ventiquattro anni dall'ultima fatica King of Kings
, gli heavy metaller statunitensi Tyrant
presentano ora in streaming l'inedito Beacon the Light
.
Il pezzo, riportato di seguito, è stato estratto dal prossimo album Hereafter
, in uscita il 15 maggio tramite Shadow Kingdom Records
nei formati CD, vinile e musicassetta.
Tracklist:1. Tyrant's Revelation
2. Dancing on Graves
3. The Darkness Comes
4. Fire Burns
5. Hereafter
6. Pieces of Mine
7. Until the Day
8. When the Sky Falls
9. Bucolic
10. Beacon the Light
11. From the Tower