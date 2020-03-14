      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Tyrant (USA)
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

17/04/20
HELLRIDE
Goodbyes To Forever

17/04/20
TURMION KATILOT
Global Warning

17/04/20
THE DITCH AND THE DELTA
The Ditch And The Delta

17/04/20
ULVEBLOD
Omnia Mors Aequat

17/04/20
ORANSSI PAZUZU
Mestarin kynsi

17/04/20
OTTONE PESANTE
DoomooD

17/04/20
BLOODBOUND
Bloodheads United

17/04/20
KHEMMIS
Doomed Heavy Metal

17/04/20
IGNEA
The Realms Of Fire And Death

17/04/20
OCEAN CHIEF
Den Tredje Dagen

CONCERTI

16/04/20
CULT OF FIRE + MALOKARPATAN
CAMPUS INDUSTRY MUSIC - PARMA

16/04/20
STORMTIDE + TBA
UFO CLUB - BERGAMO

17/04/20
NECRODEATH
SCUUM - PESCARA

18/04/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY
SPLINTER CLUB - PARMA

18/04/20
NECRODEATH
GARAGESOUND - BARI

18/04/20
CULTUS SANGUINE + TETHRA
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

20/04/20
ROSS THE BOSS + GUESTS (RINVIATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

21/04/20
UADA + GUESTS
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

21/04/20
UADA + VELNIAS + GRIFT + SOLBRUD
Revolver Club - San Donà di Piave (VE)

23/04/20
IGORRR + AUTHOR & PUNISHER + OTTO VON SCHIRACH
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
TYRANT (USA): ascolta ''Beacon the Light'' dall'album in arrivo
16/04/2020 - 11:32 (43 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
16/04/2020 - 11:32
TYRANT (USA): ascolta ''Beacon the Light'' dall'album in arrivo
14/03/2020 - 14:18
TYRANT (USA): tornano a maggio con ''Hereafter'', diffusi i dettagli e la titletrack
ULTIME NOTIZIE
16/04/2020 - 14:16
COSMIC PUTREFACTION: ascolta un brano dal nuovo album
16/04/2020 - 11:50
WITHERING SURFACE: ''Meet Your Maker'' uscirà a giugno, ecco i dettagli
16/04/2020 - 11:40
CARTHAGODS: entrano nel roster di Metalville Records, ''The Monster in Me'' in uscita a luglio
16/04/2020 - 11:25
SPEED STROKE: firmano per Street Symphonies Records, album in autunno
16/04/2020 - 11:19
CRIMSONWIND: ecco il lyric video di ''The Fall''
16/04/2020 - 10:00
WACKEN OPEN AIR: annullata l'edizione 2020
15/04/2020 - 21:06
SUMMER BREEZE: sospesa l'edizione 2020
15/04/2020 - 17:48
BPMD: rivelati i dettagli dell'album di debutto
15/04/2020 - 17:51
SINISTER: ecco il lyric video della nuova ''Apostles Of The Weak''
15/04/2020 - 17:33
MONTELAGO CELTIC FESTIVAL: annunciati i Nanowar Of Steel
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     