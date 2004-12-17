WITHERING SURFACE: ''Meet Your Maker'' uscirà a giugno, ecco i dettagli

Qualche mese fa era stata diffusa la notizia
circa il ritorno in attività dei Withering Surface
dopo uno scioglimento durato quindici anni. Ora la band melodic death metal danese rende noto che il nuovo album della carriera, Meet Your Maker
, uscirà il 19 giugno via Mighty Music
.
La pubblicazione di Meet Your Maker
avverrà su supporti CD, vinile e digitale. L'artwork, riportato a sinistra, è stato realizzato da Niklas Sundin
. Ecco in basso la tracklist:01. Meet Your Maker
02. Raised Right
03. Alone
04. Room 417
05. In A City Without Soul
06. Leaves In The Stream
07. I'll Soon Be Gone
08. Mourning Light
09. The Apprentice