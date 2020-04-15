COSMIC PUTREFACTION: ascolta un brano dal nuovo album

|
Interagendo con il player qui sotto è possibile ascoltare This Landscape Sublimates Oblivion to Obliteration, brano che i deathster Cosmic Putrefaction hanno estratto dal nuovo album The Horizons Towards Which Splendour Withers in arrivo il 22 maggio via I, Voidhanger Records.
A lato è disponibile la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Between Awe and Fear upon the Burst of the Ominous Star
2. This Landscape Sublimates Oblivion to Obliteration
3. The Glooming Murk of his Telluric Shrieks
4. Abysmal Resonance Projection
5. The Arcane Soothsayer Carefully Sculpted His Demise
6. Utterance of the Fall of Man.